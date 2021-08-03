Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on IDL

A person was killed on the Inner Dispersal Loop on Tuesday evening after walking out in front of a tractor-trailer rig, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The person, whom troopers had not yet identified Tuesday night, walked in front of a 2018 Peterbilt truck that was westbound on Interstate 244 near the L.L. Tisdale Parkway exit about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The truck driver, a Norman man, was not injured.
Troopers said they don't know why the person walked in front of the truck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, troopers said.
