Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Sheridan Road

A man died after being stuck by a vehicle on Sheridan Road near Seventh Street on Thursday evening, Tulsa police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed late Thursday.

The man was crossing Sheridan between the lit areas created by street lights. The driver of a pickup heading north on Sheridan could not see him and hit him, police said.

Several other vehicles swerved to miss the man, police said.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene to speak with officers and was released. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.