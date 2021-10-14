 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Sheridan Road
0 Comments

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Sheridan Road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man died after being stuck by a vehicle on Sheridan Road near Seventh Street on Thursday evening, Tulsa police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed late Thursday.

The man was crossing Sheridan between the lit areas created by street lights. The driver of a pickup heading north on Sheridan could not see him and hit him, police said.

Several other vehicles swerved to miss the man, police said.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene to speak with officers and was released. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Republicans who voted against Trump continue in their political careers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News