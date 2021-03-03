Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Admiral Place

A man died late Wednesday when he walked into an east Tulsa street and was hit by a car, police said.
The 48-year-old was wearing dark clothing and walked into traffic in the 8900 block of East Admiral Place about 10:30 p.m., police reported. An eastbound Dodge Charger struck him.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released Wednesday night.
The driver was not cited or arrested, police reported.
