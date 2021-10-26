Pedestrian, 42, killed in crash west of Tahlequah before sunrise Monday

A pedestrian was killed in a Cherokee County crash Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Eric Long, 42, of Tahlequah died at the scene about 5:30 a.m. at U.S. 62 and Southgate Drive, about one mile west of the city, according to the report.
Troopers have not yet provided details of the crash as it is still under investigation, but they said Long was on foot and the vehicle involved was a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by a Tahlequah man.
The driver, 37, was not injured, according to the report.
Troopers wrote that his condition, as well as the cause of the collision, remains under investigation but noted that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry.
The sun rose a couple of hours after the crash, according to sunrise-sunset.org.
