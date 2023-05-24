OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers are advancing a slate of new spending proposals and policy initiatives as part of a proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Some of the ideas have been debated at length during this legislative session, while others popped up for the first time this week.

Here’s a look at some of the key spending and policy proposals introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a legislative budget agreement.

Pay raises for elected officials

Oklahoma’s 11 statewide officeholders could receive their first pay raises since 2008.

House Bill 1026X would once again tie statewide elected officials’ salaries to judicial salaries.

The governor, whose current salary is $147,000, would have a salary equal to that of the chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The chief justice makes $185,245, said Jari Askins, administrative director of the courts.

The attorney general, whose current salary is $132,825, would have a salary equal to that of the presiding judge of the Criminal Court of Appeals. The presiding judge earns $179,556, Askins said.

Under the proposal, the lieutenant governor; state superintendent; state treasurer; state auditor and inspector; state insurance commissioner; labor commissioner and three corporation commissioners would earn the same amount as district court judges. District judges earn $156,732 annually.

Only newly elected statewide officials taking office in 2025 or after would receive an increased salary. It’s possible judicial salaries could go up before then.

Site work for Panasonic

Lawmakers plan to earmark $145 million for site work at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor in an attempt to convince Panasonic to locate an electric vehicle battery plant there.

The company previously asked the state to foot the bill for $245 million in site work.

Panasonic could be eligible for $698 million in economic development incentives if the company chooses to locate its new plant in Oklahoma.

Scrutiny of state judges

Lawmakers are pushing to create an Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation to review the performance of state judges and justices within two years of being elected or appointed to the bench. As proposed in House Bill 1022X, The office will also perform election-year reviews of each judge and justice who will be on the ballot. The new office would be housed within the Council on Judicial Complaints.

GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to gain more control over the state’s judiciary.

Affordable housing project

House Bill 1031X would incentivize the construction of affordable housing across the state by offering developers interest-free loans to kickstart construction of more single-family dwellings.

Under the new program, homebuyers would be able to apply for grants to help them afford their down payments. The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency will come up with rules to implement the program that is poised to receive a $215 million appropriation.

OKPOP funding

A proposed pop culture museum in Tulsa could receive $18 million in state funding.

Senate Bill 22X would appropriate state funding for OKPOP if the Oklahoma Historical Society can fundraise $18 million from private donors and other entities.

Maternity leave

Female state employees would receive six weeks of paid maternity leave under Senate Bill 16X.

Any full-time state employee who has worked in government for two or more years would be eligible for the paid leave following the birth or adoption of their child.

As part of an education funding agreement, lawmakers already agreed to start offering teachers six weeks of paid maternity leave.

All together, the paid maternity leave for teachers and state employees will cost about $15 million annually.

Tourism Department changes

Lawmakers want to diminish the governor’s power over the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in the wake of a barbecue restaurant scandal last year involving the agency.

A joint legislative panel on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 11X that would let the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission hire and fire the Tourism Department’s executive director. Currently, that hiring and firing power belongs to the governor.

The bill also would remove a section of law that stipulates the commission is only an advisory body and would make it harder for the governor to remove members of the panel.

The legislation aims to beef up the commission’s oversight of the Tourism Department in the wake of the agency’s questionable deal with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q.

Lawmakers advanced a similar bill earlier this session, but it stalled in the House.

The House also gave final passage on Tuesday to a bill that limits the Tourism Department’s ability to offer sole-source and no-bid contracts.

Tax credit for caregivers

Nearly 500,000 Oklahomans who care for an elderly loved one would be eligible to receive a tax credit under House Bill 1029X.

The “Caring for Caregivers Act” would provide caregivers a $2,000 tax credit for the care and support of a family member who is age 62 or older. The credit would rise to $3,000 if the person being cared for is a veteran or has dementia.

In order to qualify, the caregiver must have an income of less than $50,000 for an individual and less than $100,000 for a couple filing jointly.

OKC Thunder incentives

The Legislature is looking to extend economic development incentives offered to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 13X that would extend from 15 to 30 years Oklahoma Quality Jobs Act incentives offered to the state’s NBA team.

The program allows certain business that move to Oklahoma or expand within the state to qualify for cash rebates on their new taxable payroll costs.

Juror pay increase

Lawmakers advanced House Bill 1024X to increase juror pay from $20 a day to $50 a day.

Oklahoma juror pay hasn’t been increased in more than 20 years.

