Preemptive pay raises aimed at mitigating a projected mass retirement of Tulsa police officers this May seem to have panned out.

“Before we started this, the estimate was like 100-120 people were going to retire all at the same time,” said Jeff Downs, president of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police. “That was the worst-case scenario we could have.”

The department already operates at about a 130 patrol officer deficit.

Downs refers to a deal struck between the Mayor’s Office and union membership in January through the collective bargaining process that won significant pay raises for Tulsa police throughout this year.

Still facing a staffing shortage and shaken from 2021’s exodus, the Mayor’s Office and FOP planned ahead to counter the state’s extra 2% cost-of-living increase offer for officers who retire before the end of May.

“Two percent on your retirement forever money is pretty significant,“ Downs said.

Oklahoma police officers are eligible for retirement at 20 years of service, when they can receive 50% of their income in the form of a pension, or as much as 75% of their income if they wait another decade.

So far, the plan seems to have worked. Tulsa Police told the Tulsa World there haven’t been any more retirement packets picked up than normal, and Downs said paperwork shows the same; that about six officers continue to either retire or resign every month.

Ginger Sigler, executive director for the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, also reported average retirement activity across the state and said it seems cities’ pay increases for police have helped incentivize officers putting off retirement a little while longer. After all, a higher salary means a bigger pension.

“They do deserve the higher salary,” Sigler said. “I mean, they’re putting their lives on the line every day.”

The latter sentiment is likely one reason that many law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill positions nationwide. Downs said another is the villainization of police and called difficulty in recruiting the “hole in the bucket.”

To combat the attrition of recent years, Tulsa Police have instituted several recruitment and retention programs — including a $15,000 signing bonus — and made efficiency-driven decisions.

While the department recently welcomed a Real Time Information Center, other programs like Tulsa Police Explorers, an early recruiting effort aimed at youths, have disbanded, Downs said.

After seeing a bump in applications from the signing bonus announcement, recruitment efforts have slightly improved.

The May police academy class gathered an encouraging 22 qualified applicants, which was welcome after only 11 started in January’s class, said Capt. Mark Ohnesorge, the department’s assistant training director for recruiting and hiring.

Downs said he recently returned from Washington, D.C., for a national FOP meeting with the Department of Justice in which staffing crises across the nation were addressed.

It was a bit of a round table trying to come up with ideas of how to retain and recruit officers, but Downs said he was pleased with how his city measured up.

“We’re kind of ahead of the game here in Tulsa,” Downs said. “We have already done some of the things that were suggested.”

Sigler said Thursday there are no more cost-of-living increases or benefits projected to come through the Legislature this year.

“Maybe a year or two down the road, but nothing that would affect active police officers in the near future,” she said.

