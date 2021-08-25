 Skip to main content
Pawhuska man, 25, killed in collision on Osage County highway late Tuesday
Pawhuska man, 25, killed in collision on Osage County highway late Tuesday

A Pawhuska man was killed in a crash late Tuesday on an Osage County highway, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sean Lance Valencia, 25, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Oklahoma 11 just south of Pawhuska shortly before 11:30 p.m., troopers said, when he crossed the center line. According to a preliminary collision report, a tractor-trailer rig was legally parked on the shoulder where Valencia crossed center and struck the semi truck head-on. 

Valencia's condition at the time of the crash is unknown, the troopers' report states, with the cause of the collision still under investigation. He was not wearing a seat belt.

