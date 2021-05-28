'Pathway of Hope': Trying to heal a scar left by the 'second' destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District

The path roughly follows what used to be Cameron Street, where a lot of Black-owned businesses stood until first the Race Massacre and then the highway destroyed them, said Reuben Gant, who grew up in Tulsa before playing in the NFL in the 1970s. After his football career, Gant became one of the most tireless advocates for reinvigorating Greenwood.

“I would mention Greenwood and people would get a perplexed look on their face,” Gant said. “I knew we had to change that.”

Downtown revitalization has helped bring crowds back to Greenwood, Gant said. And the Race Massacre centennial commemorations have obviously brought tremendous attention to the district. But the Pathway of Hope directly addresses one of the district’s biggest drawbacks — the highway itself.

“What we’re trying to do is come up with a solution to how to put Greenwood back together,” Gant said.

The pathway’s name offers a double meaning — hope in a better future but also Hope as in John Hope Franklin, a prominent African-American historian who was an early advocate for preserving the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Franklin’s father was a Tulsa attorney who became instrumental in defending the rights of survivors’ to rebuild the district.