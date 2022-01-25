Partnership brings more medical services to north Tulsa

The center features a community garden, event space and a kitchen for healthy-cooking classes. Due to COVID-19, those spaces have been empty for some time.

"They have a beautiful space for a medical practice, and it has been vacant for three years, so it was a great opportunity for Crossover to partner with the (Tulsa) Health Department because they had this beautiful space that was initially just sitting there," said Janet Hendricks, director of operations for Crossover Health Services.

Crossover Community Impact launched nearly a decade ago when Crossover Bible Church members began working in north Tulsa to tackle common problems using multifaceted ministries aimed at neighborhood restoration. Its existing clinic is at 940 E. 36th St. North

"Opening this second location gives us an opportunity to further accomplish our mission: to restore our community through the eradication of health disparities," Hendricks said.

The new facility will begin seeing patients in mid-February, she said.

