Partnership brings more medical services to north Tulsa

A new partnership between a Tulsa Health Department facility and a community nonprofit organization will bring more medical services to north Tulsa.
Crossover Health Services, a division of the nonprofit Crossover Community Impact, will occupy the clinical space previously used by the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Services at the Health Department's North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Clinic employees will care for patients of all ages, and services will include routine checkups, physical examinations, health screenings, lab testing, acute and chronic care, and women’s health services.
The clinic will accept Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance as payment and will also accept self-paying clients.
"The biggest need in north Tulsa was access to primary care, so the Crossover community wanted to see that space used for the need of the community," Dr. J. Tyler Whitaker, clinical director for Crossover Health Services, told the Tulsa World.
The Tulsa Health Department opened the North Regional Health and Wellness Center in 2012 to expand health services in north Tulsa, according to a news release from the agency. Its services include immunizations, family planning, health screenings, and a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.
The center features a community garden, event space and a kitchen for healthy-cooking classes. Due to COVID-19, those spaces have been empty for some time.
"They have a beautiful space for a medical practice, and it has been vacant for three years, so it was a great opportunity for Crossover to partner with the (Tulsa) Health Department because they had this beautiful space that was initially just sitting there," said Janet Hendricks, director of operations for Crossover Health Services.
Crossover Community Impact launched nearly a decade ago when Crossover Bible Church members began working in north Tulsa to tackle common problems using multifaceted ministries aimed at neighborhood restoration. Its existing clinic is at 940 E. 36th St. North
"Opening this second location gives us an opportunity to further accomplish our mission: to restore our community through the eradication of health disparities," Hendricks said.
The new facility will begin seeing patients in mid-February, she said.