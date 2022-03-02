Participant in city's first naturalization ceremony recounts 'amazing experience' of becoming an American citizen

The city of Tulsa will host another naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Cox Business Convention Center. One hundred immigrants — each with his or her own story — will raise their hands and swear allegiance to the United States of America.

Nader Dawood remembers the moment well. He participated in the city’s first naturalization ceremony in 2019, at City Hall.

“It was an amazing experience,” Dawood said. “It was a very welcoming atmosphere.”

Dawood was 11 years old when his uncle in Tulsa applied for a family reunion visa to bring him to America.

Thirteen years later, in 2014, he and the rest of his family — mom, dad and brother — packed up what they could and left behind their lives in Cairo, Egypt.

Dawood said the answer to the obvious question — Why leave the only life you’ve known to come to a country you don’t know? — is easy.

“If you compare, definitely, the standard of living, the standard of education, the standard of society, liberty, opportunities, there is going to be a huge gap in comparison between both countries,” Dawood said. “And it’s not to say that the other country is not working on it, but at the same time, it is much better right here.

“So, for us … we wanted something to be fair, we wanted opportunities and we wanted somewhere that we could live in a free, calm, social life where we can apply our skills.

"That is what we're looking for, and I am not saying that the decision was very easy, it wasn’t, to be honest.”

Now 33, Dawood describes his life in Tulsa as amazing. He is married with one daughter and has another on the way. He no longer works three jobs — as a clerk, a cashier and a translator — like he did his first year in town. And he calls his colleagues at City National Bank & Trust, where he is an assistant vice president and district manager, his coworkers and his friends.

“They really care about their people, I like to say,” Dawood said. “A great company.”

Dawood could have remained in the country permanently with the green card he received upon arrival in America. But he said he always intended to apply for citizenship.

“You come here, and you are presented with certain resources. It is a country that treated you very, very well. It’s a country that gave you all the opportunities and the resources that you need,” Dawood said. “Why would you not want to become a citizen?”

Citizenship affords people the opportunity to live the fullest possible lives in America, Dawood said, and empowers them to participate in all aspects of society, including voting.

“I will tell you this right now, when I was back in Egypt, maybe I voted once. I don’t know, just once, because I knew that my vote won’t make a difference,” Dawood said. “But here I really know that it would.”

Dawood said his transition into American life was made easier by the fact that his middle-class parents sent him and his brother to a private school in Cairo, where classes were taught in English.

He is grateful for the growing number of programs the city of Tulsa and others are offering to new arrivals and said they are key to immigrants’ success.

“When immigrants are here, they want to do better,” Dawood said.

Thursday’s naturalization ceremony put on by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be the 22nd hosted by the city, and Mayor G.T. Bynum has been to every one.

“Honestly, every single one is moving,” Bynum said. “Every time I go to one I leave it just on a high about our community and our country.”

Bynum has made welcoming legal immigrants to Tulsa a priority of his administration, going so far as to establish a New Tulsans Initiative.

He said he decided to have the city begin hosting citizenship ceremonies after learning that immigrants to Tulsa often had to go to Oklahoma City to take that final step to becoming citizens.

After Thursday’s ceremony, more than 700 people will have participated in naturalization ceremonies hosted by the city.

“I am mindful that when somebody risks that much out of belief in our city and comes here, I want Tulsa to live up to the expectation that they had,” Bynum said. “And for the rest of their lives, these folks, when they see City Hall, they are not going to think about their water bill or the mayor and the City Council.

“They are going to think about becoming United States citizens in that building, and I love that.”

Dawood could not be happier to be here — and the same goes for the other 20 or so members of Dawood’s family, all from his mother’s side, living in Tulsa.

Not that there haven’t been adjustments. As a child growing up in a teeming city of more than 20 million people, Dawood’s impression of America was heavily influenced by Hollywood movies.

Then his plane touched down in Tulsa.

“What we saw on the movies was the big cities, New York, California,” Dawood said. “That is the idea that I had in mind, and then I came here. And I’m looking at Tulsa, Oklahoma, and I’m asking my uncle, like, where are the big buildings?

“And he was like, Nader, we are not in a big city. We are in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is more relaxed.

“It took me a while before I got used to it.”

