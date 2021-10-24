Part of westbound I-44 in west Tulsa to be narrowed to one lane 9 a.m.-noon Monday

Westbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane from Union Avenue (mile marker 224) to South 33rd West Avenue (mm 223C) from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, the Department of Transportation said.

The highway will be narrowed for an ongoing sign and lighting project, ODOT said.

ODOT is widening the interstate and building new bridges in the area and ramp realignments at the I-44-U.S. 75 interchange as part of a $90 million project.

Completion of the first phase of construction is expected by early 2023.

The work is the first of five “packages” to improve the interchange and the I-44 corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44-I-244 split.

Plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, and some are not yet funded or scheduled, ODOT has said.