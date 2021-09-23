 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Part of the Oklahoma standard': Welcome for Afghan refugees planned by Muslim advocacy group
0 Comments
topical

'Part of the Oklahoma standard': Welcome for Afghan refugees planned by Muslim advocacy group

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CAIR packages

Adam Soltani, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Rights-Oklahoma chapter, said his organization plans to present welcome kits to Afghan refugees when they arrive. "It's bound to happen that some of these people are going to face some difficult circumstances," he said. "It's really an unfortunate necessity that we're having to put this kind of information out there, but it has to be done."

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

Related at tulsaworld.com

Oklahoma's high-ranking count of Afghan refugees a 'testament' to state's heart, official says

800 Afghan refugees expected in Tulsa over next three to four months

Editorial: Oklahoma privileged to resettle third-highest number of Afghan refugees in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In addition to guide books to help combat anti-Muslim rhetoric, Council on American-Islamic Rights-Oklahoma is preparing kits with items that might be useful to resettled Afghans as they embark upon their lives in a new home here.

Read the story at Oklahoman.com. May require a subscription to access.

With rooms filled with donations and volunteers coming into help, a refugee resettlement agency in Seattle is scrambling to help families arriving from Afghanistan.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The world's tallest Ferris wheel in Dubai is ready to roll

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News