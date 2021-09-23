OKLAHOMA CITY — In addition to guide books to help combat anti-Muslim rhetoric, Council on American-Islamic Rights-Oklahoma is preparing kits with items that might be useful to resettled Afghans as they embark upon their lives in a new home here.
'Part of the Oklahoma standard': Welcome for Afghan refugees planned by Muslim advocacy group
- Carla Hinton, The Oklahoman
