Parks Department to hold Zoom meetings to receive public input on future of city parks

The city of Tulsa wants to hear what you think of the park system and how it can be improved.

Beginning Monday, the Park and Recreation Department will hold Zoom meetings for each of the city’s nine City Council districts to gather input.

The “Let’s Talk Tulsa Parks” meetings are intended to help city officials with the creation of a new Park and Recreation Master Plan and to assist in determining how to best spend the millions of dollars allocated to parks in the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa renewal package.

“I want people to tell us the things that matter to them, even if it is not on this funding package,” said Park and Recreation Director Anna America. “We still need to know that so the next funding package is better.”

America said she expects the meetings to include discussions of the amenities residents would like to see in their local parks but that she also wants to hear residents’ broader concerns about the recreational gaps neighborhoods are facing.