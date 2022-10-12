Parkland shooting victim's cross-country school bus fight against gun violence stops in Tulsa

The father of a Parkland, Florida, high school mass shooting victim made a stop in Tulsa on Wednesday on his cross-country school bus tour in his fight against gun violence.

Manuel Oliver, father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, who died in the shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School on Feb. 14, 2018, brought his bus named BUSY — for Building Up Strengths in Youth — to Tulsa as he travels city to city.

The bus is a tool used by his charity Change The Ref to fight gun violence.

"Joaquin would always say, ‘We need to change the ref,’" Oliver said. "Now after the shooting I understood that he was probably referring to our politicians that make the wrong calls. Those referees that should give us a fair game but they don't — they're on the gun lobby industry and money side. Change the Ref is being that rebel branch of the gun violence prevention movements."

The bus represents more than 50,000 victims who die from gun violence every year.

"You have a unit that represents kids because it's a yellow school bus, but it also represents society, education, progress in a way," Oliver said.

BUSY has "Enough is Enough" and "Stop Gun Violence" printed on its sides. It also has a large screen on its side that displays videos promoting action against gun violence. The inside of the bus contains seating and counters designed for mobile activism and art activities.

"I think that its simple presence is already fighting gun violence," Oliver said. "The yellow bus statement is already generating a conversation, and that's a small victory. Some kids were never able to be grown ups, but we have all been kids, so i think it connects people."

Oliver began his bus route in Seattle and will continue driving across the country to his final destination in Florida. Oliver's next stop after Tulsa is Memphis, Tennessee.

"The real tour will start next year," Oliver said. Then, BUSY will visit music festivals, school districts, and colleges to make statements and collect data.

"This is an element that is made to visit, support, empower communities that have suffered from gun violence," he said.

Representatives of the Terence Crutcher Foundation were present in front of the Greenwood Cultural Center, where the bus was parked, to stand in solidarity with Oliver, as both have fought to end gun violence across the country.

"His story, and how they've turned pain into purpose, has been so inspirational to me," said Tiffany Crutcher, the foundation's executive director. "We've both been in Washington, D.C., together fighting for the same thing, and we both made a decision that we wouldn't rest until we affect that change not just in our local communities but across the country."

The now-24-year-old Parkland shooter pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members and is now on trial in Florida only to determine his punishment. Jurors are now deliberating whether to give him a death sentence.

Throughout the three-month trial, Oliver said he has been able to learn more about how things happened the day his son and 16 other people were killed and 17 other people were wounded in the school. Whether the sentence is death or life in prison will not change Oliver's activism and fight for better gun laws, he said.

"Whatever happens, it's not going to change what we do," Oliver said. "Nothing is going to be not even close to the way that my son died."