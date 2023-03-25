BROKEN ARROW — A couple mourning the death of their son in a high-speed chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has filed a wrongful death lawsuit as they question the agency’s actions and transparency.

The Highway Patrol’s initial and final collision reports make no mention that a trooper was in a hot pursuit with Collin Carpenter for an alleged speeding violation at the time the 24-year-old’s motorcycle slammed into a tree.

The fatal crash happened at Haikey Creek Park minutes after midnight last May. About 10 months later, his mother reached out to a Tulsa World journalist after reading previous World articles about deadly chases involving state troopers. She said she hadn’t seen news of her son’s death reported anywhere publicly.

Carpenter’s parents wonder why OHP chose to keep chasing at high speeds after two local law enforcement agencies decided against doing so. Owasso Police — the initiating agency — called off its chase because of the dangers. Tulsa Police turned down the trooper’s request for officers to join him, according to police records and dispatch audio.

“It started with Collin, but there were multiple adults who could have stopped this situation,” Julie Carpenter told the Tulsa World from her home, which is fewer than 5 miles from where her youngest child died. “One bad decision doesn’t define who my son was.”

The Highway Patrol declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

‘Public nuisance’ alleged

The 10-page wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday by attorneys James McAuliff and Andrew Harrison in Tulsa County District Court.

The lawsuit calls Collin’s death wrongful and negligent. It claims that Trooper Henry Perryman drove recklessly in a “completely unnecessary” pursuit of an alleged suspect for an alleged speeding violation witnessed by a different agency, which hadn’t obtained a vehicle tag number.

The suit also alleges that OHP’s vehicle pursuits are a “public nuisance.”

“Defendant’s conduct is not insubstantial or fleeting,” according to the filing. “It has caused deaths, serious injuries, and a severe disruption of public peace, order, and safety; it is ongoing, and it is producing permanent and long-lasting damage to innocent members of the public throughout Oklahoma.”

The lawsuit cites some of the Tulsa World’s investigative work.

In a six-year span, 21 people have been killed in 17 Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits — all but one of which were prompted by traffic infractions or stolen property, according to an ongoing investigation by the World. Enshrined in OHP policy, troopers must weigh whether a chase’s risks are worth the benefits of apprehension and “promote the safety of all persons.”

At least 10 individuals killed in Highway Patrol pursuits weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least four were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was an OHP lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

The Tulsa World’s ongoing investigation of the Highway Patrol’s deadly pursuits and shootings has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address “alarming” concerns expressed by commanders, and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.

Collin Carpenter was about to move out from his parents’ house. He had secured a well-paying job as a machinist that he enjoyed. He had an apartment complex nearby picked out. His friends have messaged Julie and Neal videos and photos with priceless moments that parents often might not get to see of their children.

Dancing on his own in a parking lot to make someone laugh. Backflipping off a ledge but landing face first in a pile of snow. A text conversation in which Collin told a friend that he believed in Jesus and would allow Jesus to mold him as a person.

“I think the real reason we reached out is — obviously I’ve been following (Tulsa World’s) stories — just the transparency,” Julie said. “On the accident report — two lines — it doesn’t say that there was a pursuit. It was like, ‘You just happened upon him at Haikey Creek?’”

‘At that time, is it time to quit?’

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s initial collision report was filed the day after the fatal wreck, with a summary featuring only two sentences and nothing in it to suggest there had been a chase.

The final collision report — filed nearly four months later — added a technical description of the wreck but again noted nothing of the pursuit. The cause was cited as driving under the influence of drugs, but it is unclear from documentation whether OHP pursued confirmation of the potential presence of a cannabinoid in Carpenter’s system.

The collision report lists the Highway Patrol as the investigating authority, rather than an uninvolved or independent agency.

Julie doesn’t feel that it’s fair for OHP to define the narrative of her son’s death without independent oversight and review — two reforms she wants to ensure that “something good” arises from tragedy.

Neal questions what value OHP gained by continuing to pursue because that’s “why people get killed — not just him; other people.”

“We understand he shouldn’t have run; I don’t know where that came from,” Neal Carpenter said. “I’d love to be able to ask him, ‘What are you doing?’”

The lawsuit asserts that the injuries and deaths from OHP’s high-speed chases are “completely preventable” but crashes and “needless deaths” will keep happening unless the agency adopts new or revised policies.

Owasso Police canceled its pursuit because “risk of great bodily harm was present” when the motorcyclist began weaving through southbound U.S. 169 traffic at 115 mph — also alerting Highway Patrol dispatch that officers had indeed called it off, according to police and dispatch records.

OHP Trooper Henry Perryman soon saw a motorcycle driving the opposite direction on northbound U.S. 169 that matched the general description offered by Owasso Police and gave chase.

Perryman requested assistance from Tulsa Police officers through dispatch. TPD asked for the reason behind the chase — “speeds were at 90,” an OHP dispatcher responded — and the officers then declined to get “directly involved” but would drive toward the area.

The Highway Patrol also asked for help from Tulsa Police’s helicopter but were told that it was on another assignment, according to dispatch audio.

“At that time, is it time to quit?” Neal Carpenter asked. “The guy never brandished a gun. He’s not being chased for robbing a bank or robbing somebody or something evil. He died because he was speeding.”

The last OHP call out on speeds had them down to 85 mph about 30 seconds before the fatal crash.

Owasso Police’s chase lasted about seven minutes before it was stopped. The Highway Patrol pursued for about 12 minutes until the fatal wreck.