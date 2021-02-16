Parents of Texas man who died after encounter with Wagoner County deputies file $50 million lawsuit

Elliott said Krueger either quit breathing or had difficulty breathing after he was “taken into custody.”

Attorney Mark Lyons, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Kruegers, said in a telephone interview that other records of the incident tell a different story.

“It’s obvious from looking at the description of the (ambulance) report and the medical records that he was suffocated and beat to death at the scene,” Lyons said.

Krueger had no pulse and his pupils were fixed and dilated at the scene, Lyons said.

Krueger was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Hospital X-rays revealed Krueger suffered a “flail chest,” which the lawsuit defined as a life-threatening condition where multiple adjacent ribs are fractured, in multiple places, causing the ribs to separate from the chest wall,” according to the lawsuit.

Lyons said one deputy tased Krueger while another sat on his back, pinning him to the pavement despite Krueger calling for help and saying he couldn’t breathe.