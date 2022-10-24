Parents of slain Tulsa Girl Scout receive national honor for victims' rights work

The parents of a young Tulsan whose 1977 murder at a Girl Scout summer camp compelled them to fight for crime victims’ rights have received national recognition for their decades-long efforts.

Sheri and Bo Farmer, parents of the late Lori Farmer, were recognized last week in Washington, D.C., with a Hope Award from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Farmers, who were joined by family members for the occasion, accepted the honor in person at NCMEC’s 2022 HOPE Gala awards banquet on Thursday.

“It’s been 45 years, and Bo and I have come to realize there is always hope. Hope for us and all families. This award is for Lori,” Sheri Farmer said in her remarks to the audience.

“Thank you so much for giving us this award. We are grateful and humbled.”

NCMEC holds the event annually to “celebrate the inspiring work being done globally to protect children,” the organization said.

Lori Farmer, 8, and two other Tulsa-area girls — Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10 — were found slain on June 13, 1977, following the first night of summer camp at Camp Scott in Mayes County.

With the 45th anniversary of the deaths this year, the story has been back in the spotlight.

The ABC News/Hulu docuseries “The Keeper of Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders” was released in May. Another docuseries appeared recently on Fox Nation, and at least one other major media project about the case is in the works.

The Farmers’ efforts to support victims included founding an Oklahoma chapter of Parents of Murdered Children to mark what would’ve been their daughter’s 16th birthday. Most recently, Sheri Farmer helped push for the successful passage of Marsy’s Law in Oklahoma, which, among other things, gives surviving families the right to receive timely notification of developments in their case.

The Farmers were among a handful of honorees at the gala. Hope Awards were also presented to Peddle the Pacific, Palantir, Soledad O’Brien Productions, attorney Maggy Krell, and 6-year-old Ken’adi Nash, who in August foiled a stranger’s attempt to abduct her outside her Hamilton, Ohio, home.

