Panel approves recommendations to help low-income pregnant women

OKLAHOMA CITY — A panel on Tuesday recommended increasing Medicaid coverage for pregnant women.

The two recommendations to Gov. Kevin Stitt come from a task force he created through a July executive order, Helping Every Life and Parent. The so-called HELP panel, whose membership was announced last week, is expected to issue a final report with recommendations and findings by Oct. 28.

Tuesday was the 11-member panel’s first meeting.

The task force recommended increasing the state’s income limit to 205% of the federal poverty level from 138% for full-scope pregnancy benefits.

For a family of one, 205% of the federal poverty level is $28,560 annually. For a family of four, it is $58,296 annually.

The move would impact about 2,500 women.

Services include postpartum care; prescription drugs; genetic testing; vision and hearing services to treat disease, physical, occupational and speech therapies; preventive primary care; and better dental benefits during and after pregnancy.

The cost would be $4.5 million, of which $1.47 million would be the state’s share.

The panel also recommended extending postpartum coverage to 12 months from 60 days.

The cost would be $7.8 million, of which $2.54 million is the state’s share.

Both policy changes would require federal approval.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid programs, presented the recommendations, which the panel adopted.

“I fully support these recommendations to expand and extend care for new mothers and their babies,” Stitt said. “Raising the income threshold will allow thousands of additional women in Oklahoma to have access to services that will reduce risk and create opportunities for better, longer care is a positive step in the right direction for our state.”

The task force is charged with studying, evaluating and making recommendations regarding polices, programs and proposed legislation that will support crisis pregnancy centers, make adoption easier, support mothers facing unplanned pregnancies and empower nonprofits and faith communities to support families and mothers before, during and after childbirth.

The panel also discussed the need to remove barriers to and costs associated with adoption, the need for more mental health care, increasing education about prevention and improving the economic conditions of women considering abortion. ​

