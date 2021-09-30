Pandemic toll on academics evident in Oklahoma's newly released 2020-21 state test results

Results are in from the first state tests administered to Oklahoma students since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the numbers should be alarming, the state superintendent said.

While test participation rates were off overall, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said they are still among the highest participation rates in the nation and offer clear confirmation of the academic toll exacted on students from a multitude of pandemic-related disruptions.

“We should be alarmed from the impact we are seeing from Covid on our children and our families,” Hofmeister told the Oklahoma State Board of Education at its Thursday morning meeting.

The Oklahoma School Testing Program measures whether each public school student has met or exceeded the state’s academic standards in reading, math and science across grade levels 3-8 and again in grade 11.

The rates of students found to be proficient or advanced saw marked decreases in every single grade level and subject area except 11th grade science.

And most troubling to Hofmeister, she said, is that the greatest declines occurred at the third grade level, when mastery of foundational literacy and math skills are critical for subsequent years of learning.