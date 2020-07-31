OKLAHOMA CITY — Citing pandemic safety concerns, Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye is seeking to roll back a recently adopted rule adding a before parents can opt school-aged children out of receiving vaccinations.
Before Frye was appointed, the agency adopted a rule requiring parents undergo a "brief instructional presentation" at local health departments before exempting their children from immunizations for religious or personal reasons.
In a statement, Frye said he revised the rule in order to minimize foot traffic in local health departments and allow employees to remain focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“OSDH will continue to ensure robust access to and education of vaccinations available to Oklahomans,” Frye said. “The new rule refocuses agency resources to the front lines of the pandemic and will minimize the number of individuals walking into a county health department at a time when these facilities are operating at maximum capacity to administer free COVID-19 tests.”