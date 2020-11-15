Pandemic may have slowed evictions in south Tulsa, but new wave may be coming

“The pandemic has affected all of us but it has had a disproportionately large impact on those families that are on the knife edge of poverty.” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which helps people facing evictions. “Those families had less margin even before the effects of COVID-19 spread through our economy and our community, and the pandemic made that worse.”

One out of three Tulsa families is “cost burdened” with housing, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on rent or other housing costs. With less margin to work with already, those families are one unexpected event away from a financial crisis, whether it be medical bills, a furlough or perhaps increased child-care expenses.

“We are seeing new cases from across the city, and from people facing eviction for the first time,” said Amanda Faith, director of homeless prevention at Restore Hope. “Many families I talk to were doing fine — some were doing great — before the pandemic. But they have since run into the hardest time of their lives.”

Before the pandemic, Tulsa courts had been averaging 1,200 eviction cases per month in recent years. But with COVID-19 closing courtrooms for much of 2020, Tulsa has seen fewer than 4,300 cases filed so far this year.

