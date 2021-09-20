Pandemic benefits for free, reduced school lunches finally go out

The wait is almost over for Oklahoma families looking for their students’ 2020-2021 P-EBT benefits.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed that electronic P-EBT payments for the 2020-2021 school year have started to go out to eligible families across the state.

Short for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, P-EBT is a federal program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that was launched in 2020 to offset the financial impact on families whose children missed free or reduced price school meals while campuses were shuttered due to COVID-19.

Families with eligible students, as identified by their schools, will be receiving new pre-loaded P-EBT cards in the mail with a separate card for each child.

The benefits loaded on the cards can be used to purchase groceries at authorized grocery stores and farmers’ markets. Each eligible student will receive $6.82 for every distance learning day they attended during the 2020-2021 school year.

Benefits will be distributed in 10 increments, with the final disbursement scheduled for Oct. 15.