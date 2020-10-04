 Skip to main content
Pairing service dogs with disabled veterans is goal of fitness challenge event this month

Pairing service dogs with disabled veterans is goal of fitness challenge event this month

After more than 50 years of working with them, Bob Gibson knows better than anyone what makes dogs special.

“They are kind of like the good Lord. They love us unconditionally,” said the Bixby resident. “You can leave for five minutes and come back, and they are happy to see you.

“Now who else can you say that of?” he laughed.

A former Air Force dog trainer who operates his own training business, Gibson has long believed in the idea of service dogs helping disabled veterans.

So when he learned about a new effort supporting that goal, he immediately wanted to get involved.

The goal of the 30-Day Fitness Challenge, hosted by Performance Care Fitness of Tulsa, is to get Tulsans to commit to doing a physical exercise every day of October while helping raise money for K9s for Warriors, a national nonprofit that trains rescue dogs to be service animals for disabled military veterans.

The hope is to make it annual event, organizers said, and so far it’s off to a good start with $1,000 raised.

Event organizer and PCF manager Michelle Johnson said pairing a fitness event with a military cause was an appealing idea.

Her father is a retired Air Force colonel and Vietnam veteran, and “I always had a great respect for our men and women who’ve served.”

She also loves dogs, she said, and how the organization helps both dogs, most of which are rescues, and veterans.

K9s for Warriors, based in Florida, has paired dogs with veterans all over the country.

The mission has never been more critical. Just this week, reports revealed that veteran suicides are up 20% in 2020, possibly related to stress caused by COVID-19.

Gibson will be doing his part, although not as fully as he would like. He is currently confined to a rehab facility after injuring his hip in a fall.

But he still plans to complete his daily physical challenges, whether walking, calisthenics or other exercises, he said.

Gibson has trained dogs as therapy and service animals.

He’s also known veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and has witnessed the stabilizing presence a dog can be to them.

“They are comforters,” he said.

A certified fitness professional, Johnson said the timing of the event is intentional.

October can be a stressful time of year already, heading into the holidays, and this year people have the added stressor of a global pandemic.

“We hope to show people how empowering it is to commit and persevere through daily physical challenges.”

Gibson has trained dogs for pretty much every purpose, including search-and-rescue work and drug detection for law enforcement.

He began training animals as a boy on his family’s Bixby farm.

Over his career as a trainer, including in the military, “I’ve trained men, dogs and horses,” Gibson said.

“Dogs and horses were the easiest,” he laughed.

Gibson said he, too, hopes the charity challenge becomes an annual effort.

“This helps those who cannot help themselves," he said. "There’s a lot of need out there in the veteran community.”

For more information on the Performance Care Fitness 30-Day Challenge, go to bit.ly/2GfDp1s or Facebook at facebook.com/performancecarefitness.

Donations may be made online. All proceeds go to K9s for Warriors.

To learn more about K9s for Warriors’ mission, go to k9sforwarriors.org.

