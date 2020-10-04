Pairing service dogs with disabled veterans is goal of fitness challenge event this month

After more than 50 years of working with them, Bob Gibson knows better than anyone what makes dogs special.

“They are kind of like the good Lord. They love us unconditionally,” said the Bixby resident. “You can leave for five minutes and come back, and they are happy to see you.

“Now who else can you say that of?” he laughed.

A former Air Force dog trainer who operates his own training business, Gibson has long believed in the idea of service dogs helping disabled veterans.

So when he learned about a new effort supporting that goal, he immediately wanted to get involved.

The goal of the 30-Day Fitness Challenge, hosted by Performance Care Fitness of Tulsa, is to get Tulsans to commit to doing a physical exercise every day of October while helping raise money for K9s for Warriors, a national nonprofit that trains rescue dogs to be service animals for disabled military veterans.

The hope is to make it annual event, organizers said, and so far it’s off to a good start with $1,000 raised.

Event organizer and PCF manager Michelle Johnson said pairing a fitness event with a military cause was an appealing idea.