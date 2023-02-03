Two development partners have withdrawn from the Evans-Fintube mixed-used project, causing backers to analyze how they move forward, a city of Tulsa official said Friday.

The city of Tulsa received word Wednesday that Grayson Capital's Michael Collins and J.E. Dunn Capital were no longer part of the co-development team (Team Alchemy), which was awarded the project in May, said Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO).

The $30 million-plus phase one of the proposal involves the re-imaging of the Oklahoma Iron Works Building on the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property north of downtown.

"The award of the RFP (request for proposal) to Team Alchemy was based on the presence of a qualified team with robust experience and capital resources," Kamas said in a statement. "We are evaluating the impact of the loss of J.E. Dunn Capital and Michael Collins (now with Grayson Capital) on the project and will spend the next 30 days working with Team Alchemy to understand current team composition, along with the experience and capital resources of the team.

"We started this project with a thoughtful, deliberate process, and we intend to continue to be thoughtful and deliberate as we analyze updated information from Team Alchemy and determine how we move forward."

Headed by Franchell Abdalla, Team Alchemy is led by Be Good Development Partners and includes local, state, and national architects, engineers and preservation specialists. Team Alchemy was selected for the project after a yearlong, community-driven process.

The proposed phase one includes the renovation of historic structures at the city-owned site with a mix of retail, restaurant and office uses, Kamas said.

"Any change in the project team always raises questions for us, just because we need to make sure that developers have the ability to execute on the projects they have committed to," Kamas said by phone Friday. "So, we're hopeful that over the next 30 days, we'll be able to understand the state of the team and make a quick determination they have the capability and financing capacity."

Highlighted in phase two of Team Alchemy's proposal is The Beacon, the 42-story, mixed-use structure. As proposed, the building could potentially include rooftop dining, a hotel, a performance theater, studio space, first-floor retail and mixed-income multifamily housing.