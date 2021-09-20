PAC Trust approves sale of adjacent parking lot for mixed-use project

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust Monday voted to sell its adjacent parking lot to an Indiana-based developer, which plans to create a mixed-use project on the site.

Flaherty & Collins Properties will pay $5.5 million for the lot, located on the northeast corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue, just east of the Tulsa PAC. The lot has been owned by the Tulsa PAC Trust since the facility opened in 1977.

Flaherty & Collins Properties plans to building a hotel, a 240-unit apartment building and a 10,000-square-foot retail space, which will include a grocery store. The plan also calls for 450 public parking spaces, which would be available to Tulsa PAC patrons.

The project is similar to the one Flaherty & Collins originally proposed in 2017, when the company and the Tulsa PAC Trust first negotiated a potential sale of the lot. That sale was put on hold in order to resolve questions about financing and whether a 1965 urban renewal plan would adversely affect construction.

Revenue from the parking lot has helped to fund some of the Tulsa PAC's programming, which included a variety of educational as well as entertainment events.

