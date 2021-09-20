PAC Trust approves sale of adjacent parking lot for mixed-use project

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust Monday voted to sell its adjacent parking lot to an Indiana-based developer, which plans to create a mixed-use project on the site.
Flaherty & Collins Properties will pay $5.5 million for the lot, located on the northeast corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue, just east of the Tulsa PAC. The lot has been owned by the Tulsa PAC Trust since the facility opened in 1977.
Flaherty & Collins Properties plans to building a hotel, a 240-unit apartment building and a 10,000-square-foot retail space, which will include a grocery store. The plan also calls for 450 public parking spaces, which would be available to Tulsa PAC patrons.
The project is similar to the one Flaherty & Collins originally proposed in 2017, when the company and the Tulsa PAC Trust first negotiated a potential sale of the lot. That sale was put on hold in order to resolve questions about financing and whether a 1965 urban renewal plan would adversely affect construction.
Revenue from the parking lot has helped to fund some of the Tulsa PAC's programming, which included a variety of educational as well as entertainment events.
Tulsa PAC Trust board chairman Vince LoVoi said: "As Mayor G.T. Bynum has often said, this (lot) is the most important piece of real estate remaining in downtown Tulsa. This sale will provide both greater financial stability for the Tulsa PAC, and a way to help the City continue to develop.
"It’s not more money for the TPAC," LoVoi said. "(We are) just converting assets from one form to another. But doing so enables the TPAC to offer better and more diverse performing arts to our citizens and many visitors.”
Mark Frie, TPAC Trust CEO, said: "The sale of this property shows the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust’s commitment to helping Tulsa continue to be a regional arts and entertainment destination. This will only enhance the (Tulsa PAC) experience for our patrons.”
A detailed construction timeline of the project will be made available at a later date.
Video: USA BMX officials give tour of new headquarters, arena.