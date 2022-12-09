PAC board extends deadline for development after Oasis signs on

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust on Thursday gave a little and got a lot.

After a nearly two-hour board meeting, trustees voted to give an Indianapolis-based developer six more months to get a proposed mixed-use development across the street from the PAC off the ground.

That was the give. What the PAC board received was word from Ryan Cronk, vice president of development for Flaherty & Collins Properties, that he had signed a lease with Oasis Fresh Market to operate a 20,000-square-foot supermarket as part of the $108 million development.

“I really want to do this deal, I want to deliver the grocery store, I know it is going to be great for downtown, I know it is going to work,” Cronk told trustees during a special meeting.

The city’s first Oasis Fresh Market opened in May 2021 at 1725 N. Peoria Ave., ending a years-long effort by north Tulsa residents to get a grocery store that sold fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.

Last month, trustees declined Cronk’s request to extend from January to May the deadline for Flaherty & Collins to close on the purchase of the proposed development site — the PAC-owned parking lot directly across Cincinnati Avenue between Second and Third streets.

The Tulsa PAC Trust has owned the proposed development property since 1977. Last year, trustees voted to sell the land to Flaherty & Collins for $5.5 million.

On Thursday, Cronk made a pitch for extending the deadline until June 30, saying he would use the time to finalize construction documents, permit the project with the city and secure tax credits.

That way, Cronk told trustees, he would be ready to begin construction at the same time he closes on the property.

“It has taken so long again because there is no deal here without the grocery,” Cronk said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a grocery deal done for seven years.”

The development as outlined by Cronk includes a 13-story residential tower, 478 parking spaces, 10,000 square feet of first floor commercial and retail space, and an Origin Hotel — a boutique property with approximately 120 rooms.

“I am supportive of it (the project) because we have invested seven years in trying to get this project off the ground, and we are in a better position today than we have ever been,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, who sits on the PAC board. “And they have a proven grocery operator in Tulsa who is now onboard. That has been the biggest challenge of this.”

Some trustees expressed concern about what might happen if the project does not move forward. To address those fears, trustees included in the motion to extend the developer’s purchase agreement deadline a clawback provision that would provide legal recourse for the trust to regain ownership of the property should Flaherty & Collins fail to get the project done.

“Honestly, my takeaway from today is that most of the onus between Jan. 1 and June 30 is on our team at the city with the building permit side,” Bynum said. “So I am going to go back and talk with our Development Services team and make sure they are hooked up with these guys and working on it on the front end.”

Tulsa Performing Arts Center CEO Mark Frie said he believes the difference between last month’s PAC Trust meeting and Thursday’s meeting was the news that Oasis would be involved.

“I think for the first time since I have been involved, almost six years, that we not only have a name of a grocer, but it’s a local nonprofit grocer, who has already made strides to come talk to us, introduce himself to us, and he has got strong financial backing to make it happen,” Frie said.

Speaking after the meeting, Cronk said projects like the one he has planned for Tulsa don’t always happen overnight.

Sometimes, he said, it just comes down to making the right connection. In this instance, it was his introduction to A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis.

“I would say that it is one of those things where once we start talking to the grocer players, it took a local guy to figure out, ultimately, that had a vision to say, ‘No, this can work and should work,’” Cronk said. “A city this size needs a downtown grocery store, in my opinion.”

