 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ozone Alert day: Tulsa Transit offers free fares through September to help cut pollution

  • Updated
  • 0
Bus Tulsa

From July 15 to Sept. 15, Tulsa Transit will offer free fares for all fixed-route and Lift trips to help reduce air pollution.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

The Ozone Alert program has partnered with Tulsa Transit to offer free bus fares in an effort to reduce air pollution.

The announcement came Thursday, Tulsa's third Ozone Alert day this year. From July 15 to Sept. 15, Tulsa Transit will offer free fares for all fixed-route and lift trips to help reduce air pollution.

Ozone Alerts are issued when conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground.

There are five monitors monitoring air quality in the region at Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Mannford, Skiatook and Tulsa.

Last year saw three Ozone Alert days for the Tulsa metro, according to the DEQ. No Ozone Alert days were issued in 2020, while far fewer cars were on the road the first summer of the pandemic. Recent years with more than 20 Ozone Alert days include 2012 (21) and 2011 (25).

People are also reading…

Only base fares will be covered by Tulsa Transit, according to a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board stalemate on routine business leaves TPS in limbo

Board stalemate on routine business leaves TPS in limbo

Tulsa Public Schools board members Jennettie Marshall and Jerry Griffin each told the Tulsa World on Tuesday that they would be willing to revisit their votes on 12 agenda items that did not pass Monday night if certain conditions were met. #oklaed 

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire and smoke after Russian strikes on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert