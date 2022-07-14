Ozone Alert day: Tulsa Transit offers free fairs through September to help cut pollution

The Ozone Alert program has partnered with Tulsa Transit to offer free bus fares in an effort to reduce air pollution.

The announcement came Thursday, Tulsa's third Ozone Alert day this year. From July 15 to Sept. 15, Tulsa Transit will offer free fares for all fixed-route and lift trips to help reduce air pollution.

Ozone Alerts are issued when conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground.

There are five monitors monitoring air quality in the region at Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Mannford, Skiatook and Tulsa.

Last year saw three Ozone Alert days for the Tulsa metro, according to the DEQ. No Ozone Alert days were issued in 2020, while far fewer cars were on the road the first summer of the pandemic. Recent years with more than 20 Ozone Alert days include 2012 (21) and 2011 (25).

Only base fares will be covered by Tulsa Transit, according to a news release.