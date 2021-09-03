Owasso police officer who died from COVID remembered as friend, mentor: 'We were thankful for each and every day he was here'

A veteran Owasso police officer who died from COVID-19 was remembered Friday as a friend and mentor who recently had rediscovered his passion for his work.
“Buddy was more than our senior patrolman in B-1 (shift). He was our friend, and we will miss him every day,” Sgt. Mike Barnes said at a memorial service for the late Edgar “Buddy” Pales.
Pales, 54, died Sunday, Aug. 29, after being hospitalized for over a week with COVID-19. The service on Friday was held at First Baptist Owasso.
Barnes said Pales, a 28-year member of the Owasso Police Department, had made some life changes about four or five years ago after experiencing career burnout.
The result was total rejuvenation, leading Pales to put off his planned retirement.
“He really embraced the role of being the senior patrolman,” Barnes said.
For three years running, Pales had led the entire department in collision reports, he added.
“The junior officers could not call him off a crash, even when he sometimes took four or five in a shift,” Barnes said.
Pales moved to patrol in 2014 after previous roles as a K-9 officer and school resource officer.
A 1984 graduate of Owasso High School, he joined OPD in 1992 initially as an emergency dispatcher, before becoming a fulltime officer three years later.
In 2001, when the department’s previous K-9 officer was promoted to detective, Pales stepped into the role.
With his first dog Brit, followed later by Shadow, Pales conducted drug searches and helped out with education and public relations.
Later, as a school resource officer, he had a chance to directly influence youths.
“Buddy really had a passion for that, working with the kids and kind of mentoring them,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff after the service.
“He liked being a good role model and it carried over from the school to the younger officers in the department.”
Woodruff said seeing Pales find his fire again was inspiring.
“He showed that just because you reach that point and you're kind of burned out, like we all go through, you can find that passion and a second chance to start over.”
Barnes said while Pales enjoyed outperforming the “kids,” as he called junior officers, his lasting impact on them will be as a teacher and mentor.
“He taught them more than just how to do a crash report or learn geography,” he said. “He taught them how to be professional at this job. He warned them of the pitfalls they would face ... He taught them the importance of treating people with dignity and respect.”
“He stayed on the job,” Barnes added, “and we were thankful for each and every day he was here.”
Woodruff said: “All the officers in the department are definitely going to miss him, both as a friend and as a mentor.”
Pales leaves behind a daughter, Kasey Pirrone, and two grandchildren.
He’s also survived by his parents, Edgar and Frankie Pales; and two brothers.