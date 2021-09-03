Owasso police officer who died from COVID remembered as friend, mentor: 'We were thankful for each and every day he was here'

In 2001, when the department’s previous K-9 officer was promoted to detective, Pales stepped into the role.

With his first dog Brit, followed later by Shadow, Pales conducted drug searches and helped out with education and public relations.

Later, as a school resource officer, he had a chance to directly influence youths.

“Buddy really had a passion for that, working with the kids and kind of mentoring them,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff after the service.

“He liked being a good role model and it carried over from the school to the younger officers in the department.”

Woodruff said seeing Pales find his fire again was inspiring.

“He showed that just because you reach that point and you're kind of burned out, like we all go through, you can find that passion and a second chance to start over.”

Barnes said while Pales enjoyed outperforming the “kids,” as he called junior officers, his lasting impact on them will be as a teacher and mentor.