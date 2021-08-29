Owasso police announce death of veteran officer due to COVID

Owasso police on Sunday night announced the death of one of its veteran officers due to COVID-19.

The department in a Facebook post said Officer Edgar "Buddy" Pales, a 28-year veteran of the department, died Sunday afternoon of complications associated with COVID-19 while in a hospital.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the Pales family during this difficult time, and our officers and staff ask for prayers and strength during this time. Godspeed Buddy, we love you, you will be missed ... RIP

"#926 ..."

The post said Pales died at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.

Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff told the Owasso Reporter on Sunday night that Pales, 54, had been hospitalized for more than a week.

Woodruff said Pales was a 1984 graduate of Owasso High School.

A visitation is scheduled 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Mowery Funeral Service, 9110 N. Garnett Road in Owasso, and a funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Owasso, 13307 E. 96th St. North.