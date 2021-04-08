 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso man dies in east Tulsa collision prompted by apparent medical episode, police say
0 comments

Owasso man dies in east Tulsa collision prompted by apparent medical episode, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040921-tul-nws-fatalp1.jpg

A fatal crash near 41st Street and Memorial Drive blocked traffic Thursday morning. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

An Owasso man died Thursday morning after collapsing at the wheel along a Tulsa street and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Matthew Feathers, 32, likely suffered some kind of medical event while driving east on 41st Street from Memorial Drive just before 6:20 a.m., Tulsa Police Lt. James Peters said.

Witnesses told officers Feathers’ vehicle slowly veered left across center and into oncoming traffic before striking an eastbound vehicle in the far lane. Peters said the driver of the other vehicle attempted to avoid the collision but ran out of space on road.

Neither Feathers nor the other driver, also a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries from the crash. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate Feathers at the scene and on the way to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Peters said.

The other driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation of neck and back pain, Peters said.

Officers on scene found unconfirmed evidence of “very recent” illegal drug use in the front seat of Feathers’ car, Peters said. 

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: 'We're not going back to the same economy'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News