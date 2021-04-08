Owasso man dies in east Tulsa collision prompted by apparent medical episode, police say

An Owasso man died Thursday morning after collapsing at the wheel along a Tulsa street and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Matthew Feathers, 32, likely suffered some kind of medical event while driving east on 41st Street from Memorial Drive just before 6:20 a.m., Tulsa Police Lt. James Peters said.

Witnesses told officers Feathers’ vehicle slowly veered left across center and into oncoming traffic before striking an eastbound vehicle in the far lane. Peters said the driver of the other vehicle attempted to avoid the collision but ran out of space on road.

Neither Feathers nor the other driver, also a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries from the crash. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate Feathers at the scene and on the way to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Peters said.

The other driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation of neck and back pain, Peters said.

Officers on scene found unconfirmed evidence of “very recent” illegal drug use in the front seat of Feathers’ car, Peters said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.

