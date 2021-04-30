 Skip to main content
Owasso High School lockout lifted after employee receives alleged threats
Owasso High School lockout lifted after employee receives alleged threats

  • Updated
owasso police

Editor ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Owasso High School was placed on a lockout Friday morning after an employee received an alleged threat.

The school conducted a 1 ½-hour perimeter lockout after a school employee reported being threatened by family member, Owasso police said. 

Officers tightened security around the school to ensure the safety of the students and employees. Owasso and Bixby police launched an investigation into the validity of the situation, as the alleged suspect currently resides in Bixby.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the alleged threats did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution, nor did the incident occur in Owasso.

Once it was confirmed that all of the elements of the situation were not a threat to the students and school employees, the lockout was released.

Owasso Police will remain at the school throughout the day. 

