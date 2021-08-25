Owasso doctor, former legislator, dies in Oologah Lake

A former state legislator and Owasso doctor died Tuesday afternoon in Oologah Lake, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dr. George Dale Derby, 72, was medical director of anesthesia and chairman of the board at Bailey Medical Center. Troopers said he was between the Redbud Ramp and Goat Island on Tuesday when he attempted to swim to a disabled and drifting boat.

Derby reportedly went under just before 4 p.m. and did not resurface, according to a preliminary troopers' report. His body was recovered in 13 feet of water two hours later by members of the Northwest Fire Department.

Serving District 74 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Derby was a state legislator from 2017-19. He was a founding member of Bailey Medical Center and was with the Owasso hospital since its beginnings in 2006, according to a statement from CEO Scott Lasson.

"One of his favorite sayings was that every single patient is family. He lived by this every day. Everyone was special to him. … Dr. Derby was loved by the Bailey family and will be greatly missed," Lasson said.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Rep. Mark Vancuren issued statements Wednesday morning.