Owasso doctor, former legislator, dies in Oologah Lake

A former state legislator and Owasso doctor died Tuesday afternoon in Oologah Lake, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Dr. George Dale Derby, 72, was medical director of anesthesia and chairman of the board at Bailey Medical Center. Troopers said he was between the Redbud Ramp and Goat Island on Tuesday when he attempted to swim to a disabled and drifting boat.
Derby reportedly went under just before 4 p.m. and did not resurface, according to a preliminary troopers' report. His body was recovered in 13 feet of water two hours later by members of the Northwest Fire Department.
Serving District 74 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Derby was a state legislator from 2017-19. He was a founding member of Bailey Medical Center and was with the Owasso hospital since its beginnings in 2006, according to a statement from CEO Scott Lasson.
"One of his favorite sayings was that every single patient is family. He lived by this every day. Everyone was special to him. … Dr. Derby was loved by the Bailey family and will be greatly missed," Lasson said.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Rep. Mark Vancuren issued statements Wednesday morning.
"Dale Derby was a man of honesty, character and integrity — a citizen who gave up two years of practicing medicine and financial prosperity to serve Oklahoma in hard economic times. … On behalf of the House, our thoughts and prayers are with the Derby family during this tragic time," said McCall, R-Atoka.
Derby's son, former state Rep. David Derby, R-Owasso, represented District 74 from 2006 to 2016. The district is now represented by Vancuren, R-Owasso.
"He was a great champion of the many causes of our city and the state of Oklahoma," Vancuren said. "He was a friend to many, an outstanding physician, and a dedicated family man.
"Whether it was to his country, his patients, or in his church, Dr. Derby dedicated his life to serving others. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family."