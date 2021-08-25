 Skip to main content
Owasso doctor, 72, dies in Oologah Lake
Owasso doctor, 72, dies in Oologah Lake

former Rep. Dale Derby

George Dale Derby served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 74 from 2017-2019.

A 72-year-old Owasso doctor died Tuesday afternoon in Oologah Lake, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

George Dale Derby, an anesthesiology specialist affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, was between the Redbud Ramp and Goat Island when he attempted to swim to a disabled and drifting boat.

Derby reportedly went under just before 4 p.m. and did not resurface, according to a preliminary troopers' report. His body was recovered in 13 feet of water two hours later by members of the Northwest Fire Department. 

Derby served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 74 from 2017-2019.

