Owasso First United Methodist Church this week voted to disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church.

Congregants of the Owasso church on Sunday, Aug. 27, voted 233-37 to separate from the denomination based on doctrinal and theological disagreements regarding human sexuality.

“It was painful and divisive, and we are praying for all members of our church because we were not all of one mind,” Owasso FUMC Pastor Jim Cinocca told the Owasso Reporter.

Sunday’s vote came after more than a year of discernment when the Owasso Church Council unanimously recommended a departure from the UMC based on its beliefs that the denomination is “increasingly ungovernable” and “clergy leaders no longer hold a traditional Christian doctrine,” the official recommendation states.

The document further cites the UMC’s alleged inconsistency in following the Book of Discipline as it relates to same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ clergy, as outlined in the UMC’s Traditional Plan, which was passed at its 2019 Special Session of General Conference.

Amid growing concerns shared by other UMC-affiliated churches across the nation, the UMC amended its Book of Discipline that same year to allow congregations, such as Owasso’s, to leave the denomination based on “reasons of conscience” related to action surrounding the decisions of that conference.

Owasso FUMC’s vote to disaffiliate by an overwhelming margin of 86% will go before a Special Called Annual Conference in mid-October that will cast a final vote to approve its official separation from the denomination.

The local church, in operation for over 117 years, has approximately 450 active congregants and joins more than 6,100 Methodist congregations in the U.S. that have already disaffiliated from the UMC, including 84 Oklahoma churches previously approved for separation.

About 45 other churches across the state are in various stages of the discernment/disaffiliation process, the Oklahoman reports, with the special Oklahoma United Methodist Conference meeting set for Oct. 13-14.