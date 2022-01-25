'Overwhelmed' hospitals set new record for COVID patients locally: 'a dire situation'

The state releases COVID cases by county only once a week on Wednesdays, but Tulsa County as of Jan. 19 had nearly quadruple the number of cases of the delta peak's high in the summer and 2.5 times as many as the winter wave's record a year ago.

Dart said he expects Wednesday's weekly report from the state to reflect continuing upward trends across the state.

"I know everyone's tired, and as tired as we are, the data is very clear that COVID is not over," Dart said. "While the omicron variant may be less likely to invade lungs and cause death, that is offset by its high transmissibility overwhelming health systems, disrupting the workplace and hospitalizing children — many of whom are still unable to get vaccinated."

There were 57 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID in Oklahoma in the most recent three-day average, down from a high of 73 reported Thursday.

Dart said hospital workers are being exposed to and becoming sick from the virus in greater numbers. That compounds staffing shortages already present as so many health care workers have left the profession amid the pandemic.

"The hospitals are incredibly strained," Dart said. "And let's be honest — we are in a dire situation now."