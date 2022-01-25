'Overwhelmed' hospitals set new record for COVID patients from Tulsa: 'a dire situation'

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart says hospitals are "overwhelmed" and called the situation "dire" as Tulsa County on Tuesday set a record for overall COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The county's recent three-day average hit 508 COVID inpatients, which is four above the prior high during the delta variant wave over the summer. Dart said it's too soon to know whether cases have hit their peak here or are still climbing.
Hospitalizations generally lag cases by a couple of weeks, and Dart noted that this past week his agency's ZIP code risk map based on active cases for the first time was entirely dark red for "extreme severe" spread of the disease.
"I don't know how else we can make our point in that we are right in the middle of extremely high transmissibility of the omicron variant, which is infecting a significant number of Tulsa County residents," Dart said.
Since Jan. 18, Oklahoma has ranked No. 2 or No. 3 in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations per inpatient beds.
Statewide, the recent three-day average rose to 1,911 COVID hospitalizations, which is 304 above the delta surge's high. They remain below the overall record of 1,995 set in late December 2020, when the state released daily counts instead of averages and included persons under investigation for COVID, not just confirmed cases in hospitals.
The state releases COVID cases by county only once a week on Wednesdays, but Tulsa County as of Jan. 19 had nearly quadruple the number of cases of the delta peak's high in the summer and 2.5 times as many as the winter wave's record a year ago.
Dart said he expects Wednesday's weekly report from the state to reflect continuing upward trends across the state.
"I know everyone's tired, and as tired as we are, the data is very clear that COVID is not over," Dart said. "While the omicron variant may be less likely to invade lungs and cause death, that is offset by its high transmissibility overwhelming health systems, disrupting the workplace and hospitalizing children — many of whom are still unable to get vaccinated."
There were 57 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID in Oklahoma in the most recent three-day average, down from a high of 73 reported Thursday.
Dart said hospital workers are being exposed to and becoming sick from the virus in greater numbers. That compounds staffing shortages already present as so many health care workers have left the profession amid the pandemic.
"The hospitals are incredibly strained," Dart said. "And let's be honest — we are in a dire situation now."
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.