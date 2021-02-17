Overnight snow delays delivery of Tulsa World print edition in some areas

With the additional snow overnight, some areas were undeliverable this morning. The Tulsa World carriers are doing their best and some will try again this afternoon to deliver the Wednesday newspaper.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the ice and show on neighborhood streets.

Subscribers can access the e-edition at this link to see the pages of the print edition online. The last 30 days of newspapers are available to read.

Should you not receive your copy, please call 918-582-0921.