 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Over 110,000 people are late for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Oklahoma, officials say
0 comments

Over 110,000 people are late for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Oklahoma, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community Vaccination

First Lt. Jacob Simpson with the Oklahoma National Guard prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The site, located at 3727 East Apache Street, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart addresses the question on April 29, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 110,000 people who got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma are overdue for a second one, according to data from the state Health Department.

Of those who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through state allocations, 9.4% — or 114,580 — are at least two weeks late on their second dose. That doesn’t include those who have received vaccines in Oklahoma through federal allocations, such as vaccinations given through tribal governments.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-dose regimen, given three and four weeks apart, respectively. The first dose can offer some protection, but to get the over-90% efficacy shown in the vaccines’ clinical trials, both shots are necessary, experts say.

One-dose vaccine:J&J back online as Oklahoma health leaders stress its safety

Health Department Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said vaccine providers try to set second-dose appointments at the time someone gets their first dose and send reminders to return to complete the series.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News