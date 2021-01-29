Outreach workers gather annual Point-in-Time count of Tulsans experiencing homelessness

David Bowman has been a go-getter all his life, and he prided himself on his can-do attitude until about a month ago.
“I’ve never felt so helpless in all my life,” the former Army mechanic said in a gravelly voice, sitting before a chicken pot pie at the Tulsa Day Center on Thursday evening.
Bowman, who’s “59 going on 20,” and his wife, Carol Crateau, have spent about a month at the shelter after Bowman’s veteran benefits stopped coming without notice.
“All of a sudden, we’re three months behind on rent,” Crateau, 60, said. “They locked us out and took everything.”
“We came here with the clothes on our backs,” Bowman added, his green eyes glistening on his beard-framed face.
The sense of hopelessness was heavy, but with one interaction after another, employees at the Day Center lightened their burdens, Bowman said.
“It’s a stop-gap,” Crateau said of the shelter. “This is not the final place.”
This year, Bowman and Crateau were among Tulsa’s sheltered people experiencing homelessness who were surveyed for the area’s annual Point-in-Time Count, which is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
More commonly known as the PIT Count, the survey provides data to agencies and nonprofits that’s instrumental in informing fund allocations, launching programs and identifying service deficiencies in outreach to people experiencing homelessness, said Tyler Parette, outreach and engagement manager at Housing Solutions Tulsa.
The count typically takes place in Tulsa on a single night in January; but this year, the team decided to try a new methodology due to COVID-19.
“Traditionally, we would’ve done the sheltered count and the unsheltered count at the same time,” Parette said. “This year, we didn’t really feel like we could do that very well without bringing in a bunch of volunteers like we normally do.”
Parette said his agency worked with HUD to determine a process of counting the unsheltered over a period of three to four days after the sheltered count, allowing outreach workers who are already working in the field “in that bubble of folks” time to span out across the city, seeking anyone who might have been overlooked.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” Parette said of the many organizations involved. “None of us know where all the camps are, but all of us know where all the camps are.”
The data won’t be released for several months due to quality checks and deduplication, but Parette said he expects Tulsa’s sheltered figure to be down compared to recent years due to shelters’ limited capacities in a year of social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.
“What remains to be seen,” he said, “is, ‘Will our unsheltered numbers go up?’”
'They know your name'
Mack Haltom leaned back in his office chair, grabbing a small framed paper before turning around to display it proudly.
“This,” the silver-haired man said with a grin. “This is the solution.”
In emboldened black letters, the yellow sign stated matter-of-factly: “Housing ends homelessness.”
Executive director of the Tulsa Day Center for more than two decades, Haltom said the nonprofit’s services have shifted greatly over the years. Formerly known as the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, the building now has a night shelter, which primarily serves more vulnerable populations such as men 55 or older and single women, as well as a state-of-the-art health clinic, clothing closet and emphasis on case management and rapid rehousing.
The team housed more than 550 individuals in 2020, Haltom said.
“When they get to us, often times all their safety nets have been broken,” Haltom said of clients. “We become their safety net.”
Thursday’s Point-in-Time count at the shelter was over hours before its typical conclusion, Haltom said, and yielded a total around 50, compared to about 125 individuals last year.
Besides COVID-19 restrictions, the shelter is on the tail-end of a massive renovation and construction project, which also limits overall capacity. But when it’s finished come the end of February or early March, there will be an added 5,000 or 6,000 square feet to the original building’s 24,000-square-foot space at 415 W. Archer St., ready for more individuals.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Haltom said. But more importantly, “It’s a safe, warm place to be.”
At the table with Bowman and Crateau sat two more clients, Miranda Harness, 31, and a woman who gave her name as Ann.
After separating from her husband, Harness said she found herself in a relatively cheap living situation, but it came with a host of unwanted problems. Seeking a life away from drug use and criminal activity, she left with nowhere else to go.
“It just happened, just like that,” she said, but in the month she’s been at the Day Center, she’s made significant achievements in sobriety. “Coming here has helped me a lot.”
Ann, 67, said she found herself turning to the shelter after retiring from a $50,000 salary and selling her home in an attempt to keep up with monthly payments.
“Everybody here is so understanding,” she said of the Day Center employees and volunteers. “They look at you like you are relevant to their day and they would like to assist you in any way.
“(Homelessness) is an experience I’m not used to, and they have made it bearable.”
Ann said the facility is sanitized constantly, and although sleeping on a mat in an open room with dozens of strangers is a new experience, it beats sleeping in a car in a parking lot, constantly waking and scared half-to-death by every sound.
“Everyone knows they’re safe,” she said. “No matter what time you wake up, the people at the desk are wide awake,” constantly surveying the crowd.
“Everyone at the desk knows everyone by name,” she said, tears welling in her eyes. “They know your name.”
More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 portal during Phase 2.
What determines how many appointments are available?
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
My email says I'm registered but not eligible yet. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
12 months for just $26
Video: Listen to the Tulsa World's newest podcast on the 1977 Girl Scout murders.