Outreach workers gather annual Point-in-Time count of Tulsans experiencing homelessness

“It’s a beautiful building,” Haltom said. But more importantly, “It’s a safe, warm place to be.”

At the table with Bowman and Crateau sat two more clients, Miranda Harness, 31, and a woman who gave her name as Ann.

After separating from her husband, Harness said she found herself in a relatively cheap living situation, but it came with a host of unwanted problems. Seeking a life away from drug use and criminal activity, she left with nowhere else to go.

“It just happened, just like that,” she said, but in the month she’s been at the Day Center, she’s made significant achievements in sobriety. “Coming here has helped me a lot.”

Ann, 67, said she found herself turning to the shelter after retiring from a $50,000 salary and selling her home in an attempt to keep up with monthly payments.

“Everybody here is so understanding,” she said of the Day Center employees and volunteers. “They look at you like you are relevant to their day and they would like to assist you in any way.

“(Homelessness) is an experience I’m not used to, and they have made it bearable.”