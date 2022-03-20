Outlook: St. John $27 million ICU expansion to help meet critical care needs of Tulsa, northeastern Oklahoma

Officials with Ascension St. John didn’t need a global pandemic to tell them that their ICU needed to grow.

But COVID-19, which has continued to put a strain on hospital ICUs, definitely underscored the point.

“We’d been studying it for some time and recognized that when you look at the numbers, when you look at the regional draw for our health system, we were already short ICU capacity,” said Jeff Nowlin, St. John CEO.

“But certainly, the pandemic helped validate and shine a light on the need.”

To meet that need, officials recently announced a $27 million plan to expand the adult ICU at Ascension St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave.

The project, which will get underway this spring and be completed in 2024, will add 36 beds to the current 60.

While it could help relieve the well-publicized strain on state ICUs, Nowlin emphasized the expansion is not primarily about the pandemic.

“Even if tomorrow the pandemic disappeared, we don’t see the need for ICU capacity going away,” Nowlin said.

“What we see here and in northeast Oklahoma is a demographic who fight a variety of illnesses, and (for whom) intensive care is a need.”

The expansion, located in the hospital’s J.A. Chapman Tower, will have two phases: The first will add 18 cardiovascular ICU beds, the second 18 surgical ICU beds.

Once the project is finished, it will position the health system at the forefront of regional, critical care access, officials said.

As previously reported, to create the space, St. John is closing, effective April 30, its pediatric ICU and general pediatric inpatient unit. Saint Francis Health System officials, who are working with St. John to accommodate any needed transfers, have stated that they are more than capable of picking up the slack at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.

Adult ICU, Nowlin said, “was just a bigger need for us and we have a provider that does (pediatric intensive care) well in the market.”

He said the situation is similar to how the two health systems worked together previously to address kidney transplants.

“A few years ago, we had two kidney transplant programs in the community. And when you looked at the numbers and the needs, that really probably wasn’t needed,” Nowlin said.

“Saint Francis made the decision to get out of kidney transplant service. So they worked with us, we worked with them. They said ‘you guys do it well, you’ve got all the services.’ So now we’ve got one kidney transplant program in our community.”

St. John currently has seven pediatric ICU beds compared to Saint Francis’ 20.

While the numbers rise in the winter with flu and RSV cases, the St. John’s unit on average serves only two patients a day.

Saint Francis “has the capacity, along with the depth and breadth of specialties that support the sickest of children,” Nowlin said, adding that the move for St. John just made sense.

St. John’s pediatric ambulatory and surgical services and neonatal intensive care will all continue uninterrupted.

“None of that changes,” Nowlin said.

The expansion complements the recently announced bed expansions at St. John hospitals in Owasso and Broken Arrow, along with the establishment at the Tulsa hospital of the Ascension St. John Women’s and Children’s Surgical Unit, which will offer 26 beds and focus on the post-operative care of women and children.

St. John officials will also break ground in March on a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Owasso, a $24 million joint venture with Encompass Health.

All told, the planned expansions reflect a $67 million capital investment, Nowlin said.

“It’s really exciting the investments that we’re making, both here in Tulsa and where we have hospitals on the ground in fast-growing communities like Owasso and Broken Arrow. These are all big investments in communities that need the services and we’re just excited to be able to provide that.”

