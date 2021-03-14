Outlook: 'Fortuitous' timing has state better prepared for COVID-19's likely addiction fallout

So much has been accomplished, in fact, 2021 is expected to be a monumental year for addiction medicine in the state.

“We believe this will be the year that for the first time every Oklahoman suffering from addiction, regardless of their location or ability to pay, will have access to treatment,” Beaman said.

Helping make that possible, he added, are NCWR’s many partners, including the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, federally qualified health centers and community mental health centers around the state.

“We’ll be able to provide this service to every nook and cranny of the state,” he said. “We really think that’s going to make a dramatic difference.

“And once we add to it the free medication we got as part of the settlement, we expect a huge uptick in people entering recovery in Oklahoma.”

How many people that could potentially be is hard to say. The pandemic’s impact on the overall addiction picture is complicated.

But while alcohol, opioids and methamphetamine will remain problems in Oklahoma, COVID-19’s effect on at least one of them is clear-cut.