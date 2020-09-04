Outdoor dining in Tulsa takes the next step - into the street

“Some people are like, “One foot from a lane?,” Billings said. “But the speed limit down here is 25 mph and there are stop lights … and in my 12 years of working downtown, I have never seen a parked car get hit. So I think we’re going to be safe in our parklet.”

Maggie Hoey, assistant director of the Downtown Coordinating Council, said the program is intended to do more than help business owners like Billings expand their footprints.

“Not only does it allow her to expand her dining space in a safe environment outside, which is important, it also helps activate the public realm,” Hoey said.

Billings, who sits on the DCC board, is a big believer in the concept.

“Let’s say you’re staying at the Courtyard Marriot right there (across the street), and you walk outside your door and you say, 'I’m hungry, where should I go?’ Well, if you see this, patio chairs and lighting, you are going to be drawn to that,” Billings said. “So we drag our tables and chairs onto the sidewalk year-round, even if it’s too cold, because people walking by go, ‘Oh, it’s a restaurant, there are tables and chairs outside.’ ”

And she expects more and more businesses will soon be following her lead.