The ousted pastor of Hillsong New York City has landed on staff at Transformation Church, a predominantly Black, nondenominational megachurch in the Tulsa metro area led by pastor, author and popular YouTuber Michael Todd.

Transformation, a juggernaut in a town replete with megachurches, has confirmed that Carl Lentz, who was fired from Hillsong in 2020 when an extramarital affair came to light, has joined its staff.

“We gladly welcome Carl Lentz to our Transformation Church staff, helping TC with strategy as we continue to move forward in our vast vision,” Tammy McQuarters, the church’s executive pastor of operations, said in a statement.

Husband-and-wife lead pastors Michael and Natalie Todd took over Transformation Church’s operation in 2015 from its founder, Bishop Gary McIntosh, who ran the church for 15 years in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. As the church expanded, Transformation purchased the empty Spirit Bank Event Center at 10441 S. Regal Blvd. in Bixby in August 2019. The following year, the church bought PostRock Plaza retail center, which surrounds the event center.

The Todds and Transformation Church have become known in Tulsa for their community donations, including $200,000 to each of the three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, part of a $1 million donation given by the church to commemorate the tragedy at its centennial.

McQuarters said the church’s vision to “re-present God to the lost and found for transformation in Christ” includes restoration. The two go “hand-in-hand,” she said, pointing to Scripture from the book of Galatians that includes a message to “restore one another” after sin, mistakes and repentance.

“We are called to be a safe environment for people to evolve and transform,” she added.

Lentz, 44, was once labeled a “hypepriest” by GQ Magazine for his fashionable attire and ministry to NBA players and celebrities such as Justin Bieber.

An FX docuseries coming May 19 covers the Hillsong scandals and reportedly will feature the first interviews with Lentz and his wife, Laura Lentz, since his firing.

“After two years of Carl being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the local church again. We believe in Carl, his marriage, his skill set, and his restoration,” McQuarters said.

Lentz, a native of North Carolina, was trained at Hillsong College in Sydney, Australia, before being sent to by the Pentecostal powerhouse to plant a Hillsong outpost in Manhattan in 2010. Dubbed Hillsong NYC, the church drew as many as 10,000 mostly young New Yorkers to its services at its height.

But since Lentz’s firing in November 2020, the NYC branch and Hillsong Global have been embroiled in parallel scandals, with revelations of indiscretions with women resulting in the resignation of Hillsong’s founding pastor, Brian Houston, last year, as well as ongoing allegations of financial misconduct by the church.

Soon after Lentz’s ouster, Ranin Karim, a Brooklyn jewelry designer, discussed her relationship with Lentz on “Good Morning America.” A few months later, Leona Kimes, former nanny to Lentz’s children, came forward with allegations that Lentz had subjected her to “bullying, abuse of power and sexual abuse,” which a legal representative for Lentz denied at the time.

A leaked report, commissioned by Hillsong Global to look into the leadership of Hillsong East Coast, painted a picture of a church leadership rife with abuse, sexual misconduct and secrecy.

At Transformation Church, McQuarters said they are praying for Lentz and his family to experience restoration and to, in turn, help others do the same, “by using their triumphs and failures to create resources for the body of Christ at large.”

“We believe that this is part of what it looks like for the church to be the church,” McQuarters said.