OU's Rhamondre Stevenson and OSU's Tylan Wallace earn Big 12 honors

OU's Rhamondre Stevenson and OSU's Tylan Wallace earn Big 12 honors

The Bedlam schools were well-represented on the Big 12 Conference’s players of the week list released on Monday.

Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson and Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace shared the league’s co-offensive player of the week award following Saturday’s games.

Stevenson, playing his first game since last year’s Big 12 championship game following a six-game suspension, rushed for a game-high 87 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners’ 62-28 win at Texas Tech.

Wallace earned his award after grabbing a career-high 11 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. His catch total and receiving yardage marks the most for any Big 12 player in a game this season.

It is the second weekly award for Wallace, who was also named the Big 12 player of the week for his game against Tulsa.

Both teams return to action on Saturday.

Oklahoma will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys will play at Kansas State at 3 p.m.

