'Our only hope': Free COVID-19 vaccines distributed at the Rose Bowl

As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets more complex and doses become more scarce, access is getting harder to come by for some of Tulsa's underserved communities.

One Hope Ministry at the Rose Bowl in Tulsa changed that for more than 1,000 Tulsans Wednesday by distributing free vaccines through a partnership with IMMY Labs.

Miriam Boone, the executive director of One Hope, understands the barriers some people have to medical care, and bringing the vaccine directly to northeast Tulsa gives community members access to protections from the virus.

"If you say, 'we want to get you vaccinated from COVID-19, but you have to have the tech savvy to access this website over and over and you may get an appointment here; you may get it across the state,' there are certain people who are not able to access the transportation to go through that vaccine process," Boone said. "We're trying to look at how we can make that simpler so all of our neighbors, all of our communities get the vaccine they need."

One Hope and IMMY Labs, a Norman-based diagnostics manufacturer that started vaccine "pods" during the pandemic to bring the vaccine to communities in Oklahoma, gave out over 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.