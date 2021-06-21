'Our love must be long, radically inclusive': Tulsa faith leaders bless Progress Pride, Black Lives Matter flags ahead of Tulsa Pride Festival

"My brothers and my sisters, our love must be long. It must be radically inclusive. It must carry the weight and the energy of the trailblazers and ancestors. It must be heard, yes, but more importantly, it must be felt."

Janak said the faith entities represented at the service will be remembered as safe havens for all of God's creations.

Dani Byrd, with the Board of Advisers at Oklahomans for Equality, said this is what real love looks like — a love for all people.

"Love doesn't look like telling others, 'You don't belong here because of who you love. You don't belong here because we pray this way, because our God is this God,'" Byrd said. "True love looks like, 'We're all in this together. How about you take my hand and I'll take yours, and we'll figure this out together.'

"The God I believe in has a universal fit, and that means we all have a place. Love looks like all of us here today."

The people in attendance placed their hands on the various flags that fly above the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, the home of Oklahomans for Equality, to signify intersectionality and honor every person, no matter under which flag they fall.