'Our community has been rocked': Teen who died after falling through ice identified as Dewar High School junior

The Dewar community is in mourning after an Okmulgee County teen who died after falling through ice was identified as a Dewar High School junior.

Tristan Gaither, 17, was trying to retrieve a dog from a frozen pond when she fell through the ice and succumbed to the freezing waters Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dewar Public School Superintendent Todd Been identified Gaither in a statement Friday.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that I inform you of the passing of one of our Dragon Family," Been's statement read in part. "(Gaither) was a great student and involved in many activities her at Dewar Public school. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her parents, friends, and family members."

Dewar High School canceled Friday's classes for grief, but the institution made available more than 10 grief counselors into next week.

“Our community has been rocked,” Dewar High School Principal Josh Kilhoffer said. “She will be greatly missed by many. She was an awesome kid.”

Kilhoffer said this is a very difficult situation for everyone and the school and community will continue to mourn and try to work through it.