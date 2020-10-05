 Skip to main content
OU sports: Oklahoma only has two active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes

OU sports: Oklahoma only has two active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes

Oklahoma's COVID-19 test results continue to improve

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and his department released recent COVID-19 test results which included only two active cases among student-athletes.

 Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Oklahoma currently has only two active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes and the positivity rate for that group remains at 0.2%, the school announced on Monday.

There were 584 tests administered to student-athletes and another 219 given to staff members during a Sept. 27-Oct. 3 timeframe. There was only one positive test result.

Oklahoma does not specify test results by sport, including football.

There are no active cases involving staff members. There have been 163 recoveries among student-athletes and 10 recoveries among the staff.

The positivity rate for student-athlete tests over the past five weeks has gone from 9% to 4% to 1%, to 0.2% and, again this week, 0.2%.

