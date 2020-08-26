NORMAN — While the U.S. is one of the world’s top geothermal energy resources, the technology remains largely untapped across many areas of the country.
Geothermal wells operate in tandem with injection wells to produce steam created by water injected into hot underground formations of rock. The steam is brought to the surface and used to power turbines, generating electrical power.
A petroleum engineering professor at the University of Oklahoma believes there may be a way to capture more steam, and therefore more energy.